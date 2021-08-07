CM Dhami Inaugurates Mega COVID Vaccination Centre; Assures '100% Coverage In Four Months'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a 'mega COVID vaccination camp' on Saturday. This program was inaugurated at the Sant Nirankari Bhawan to give impetus to the largest vaccination drive that was originated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The Uttarakhand CM assured of a 100% vaccination rate in the upcoming four months while launching the campaign.

Uttarakhand had reported a slight decline in fresh COVID-19 cases this week. The state recorded just 29 new COVID-19-cases as compared to its alarming situation last month. As per the state's Health Ministry, the state currently has 637 active cases. The cumulative recoveries tallied at 3,42,336, while the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 7,367. Meanwhile, total recovered across the state stood at 3,28,419 with a total of 513 active cases.

Vaccination Drive to reach remote area, Uttarakhand CM

While Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami slowly begins to allow the state institutions to slowly begin to function, it started a mega covid vaccination drive which also provisioned vaccination to all and at no cost. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat was also present at the inaugration of the vaccination camp. This initiation was taken up to empower PM Modi's mega vaccination drive that was ongoing in India. The CM said that the vaccination drive would be conducted by setting up camps in remote places too. he projected a 100% vaccination rate in the upcoming four months.

Uttarakhand CM rewards Vandana Katariya

Vandana Kataria has been rewarded a cash award of Rs. 25 lakh by Pushkar Singh Dhami. A statement from CMO's office read, "The Chief Minister said that the state is proud of Uttarakhand's daughter and Indian Hockey team player Vandana Kataria's stellar performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In recognition of that, she would be given a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakh." The CM also said that a new and attractive sports policy will be implemented in the state. The new policy will introduce a provision of proper financial incentives especially for the development of international level talent among youths.

Image: ANI