CM Dhami Pays Last Respects To Siachen Martyr Chandra Shekhar; Lauds Sacrifice For Nation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tributes to Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar at his hometown in Haldwani. The jawan’s mortal remains were found 38 years after his disappearance in the Siachen glacier. Chandra Shekhar was a part of Operation Meghdoot, which was carried out in 1984 to seize control of the glacier in Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We are proud to be natives of Uttarakhand which gave soldiers like Chandra Shekhar who sacrificed his life for the nation. Bravehearts of the state leave no stone unturned to protect our motherland.”

The jawan’s mortal remains were brought to his home in Haldwani of Uttarakhand early on Wednesday morning. Chief Minister Dhami paid homage to the fallen soldier in a wreath-laying ceremony held at his hometown in Haldwani. He was laid to rest with full military honours on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

Martyr Chandra Shekhar's remains found after 38 years

As many as 38 years after the tragic incident, the skeletal remains of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar were found in an old bunker in the Siachen at over 16,000 feet. A disc with his army number was also found that helped in identifying Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar. On Monday, August 15, the Indian Army paid tributes to the martyred soldier in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Siachen Brigade Headquarters in Partapur.

The late soldier's wife Shanti Devi had expressed her thoughts in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network: "I couldn't believe when I was told 38 years ago through a telegram that my husband had gone missing. We always thought he would be alive. But we are finally receiving his mortal remains and will be able to bid him goodbye with full honours."