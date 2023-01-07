CM Dhami Reaches 'sinking' Joshimath, Conducts Ground Inspection, Meets Affected Families

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached Chamoli district's Joshimath town to conduct an inspection of land subsidence-affected areas and meet affected families. Before arriving in Joshimath, the CM also did an aerial survey of the 'sinking' town.

Speaking about the government's action, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We are also contemplating if people need to be migrated from here & rehabilitated. We are also finding out a location for this. As of now, this is the winter season. So, we are looking into the issues that need to be addressed immediately."

"Our effort is to make everyone safe. Preparations are made for necessary arrangements. Our first task is to take people to safer areas. Geoscientists working. There's Guwahati institute, IIT Roorkee and also in talks with ISRO. Everyone is finding out the causes," Dhami told.

After arriving in Joshimath, the CM conducted the ground inspection of the affected areas in the town that serves as the gateway to the Himalayas. He also interacted with the affected families in Joshimath during the ground inspection.

CM orders evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath to safe zone

Earlier, CM Dhami issued an order for an immediate evacuation of 600 families who were residing in the sinking town of Joshimath. "Our priority now is saving lives. Officials including SDRF and NDRF have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations," the CM informed the media after analysing the predicament with officials through video conference.

Adding further, he said, "We are also putting up both short-term and long-term measures to deal with the situation in Joshimath... We are also getting professional assistance. District administration, natural disaster, and other officials are camped out to oversee the evacuation process."

It is pertinent to mention that cracks have developed in over 550 houses in Joshimath owing to continued land subsidence in the area, according to the District Disaster Management Department. The district administration has initiated relief and rescue operations and is moving residents to shelters.

