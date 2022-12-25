CM Dhami Responds To Attack On Indian Workers Along Border; 'Won't Affect Bond With Nepal'

After Indian workers were attacked by miscreants along the Nepal border in Uttarakhand, the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it was a small incident and it would not affect the bond with neighbouring Nepal.

On December 19, some miscreants damaged four Indian trucks as they tried to attack the Indian workers along the border town Dharchula, in Uttarakhand. Following this, the truck drivers had to jump into the Kali river in order to save themselves from the attack.

Reacting to this, CM Dhami said, "It was a small incident that happened at the local level. But there is nothing like this between the two countries at the top level. We have a very close relationship with Nepal. We share a cultural, spiritual and traditional relationship with Nepal and we will continue to do so. We have brotherhood between us. We both will march forward together."

#BREAKING | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami responds to attack on Indian workers along Nepal border; says, 'We share a special bond of culture and we will continue to. It's a small incident and won't affect our bond with Nepal' - https://t.co/UMEAszAkVG pic.twitter.com/TcY73dWrFU — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2022

Indian workers attacked along the Nepal border

According to the officials, the windscreens of four trucks were damaged on December 19 by some miscreants along the Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Dharchula. Such incidents have been quite active for the past few days in the border town against Indian workers who are currently engaged in the construction of a safety wall along the Kali river, officials said.

"Indian workers were attacked once again on December 19... Windscreens of two dumpers and two tipper trucks were broken in the stone-throwing, which were launched here via catapults," SDO irrigation department Farhan Ahmad said, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that a safety wall is being created in Dharchula along the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal. It has been learned that some elements are against the construction of the wall and are furiously throwing stones in order to stop the work at the location. “It will be difficult to continue work if such incidents are not stopped by the administration,” the SDO irrigation department stressed.

As per the initial reports, stones were hurled at workers for about 4 hours which hurt the workers engaged in the construction work. Notably, the Indian officials will be taking up the matter with their Nepalese counterparts if such incidents occur in the future.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for peaceful negotiations with the neighbouring country saying, "Nepal is our friend. It is like our family. If there is any dispute, we will solve it together."