CM Dhami Unveils 'Beyond The Misty Veil, Temple Tales Of Uttarakhand' By Retd IAS Officer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday unveiled a book titled "Beyond The Misty Veil, Temple Tales of Uttarakhand" written by retired senior IAS officer, Aradhana Johri. In her book, Johri talks about several shrines in Uttarakhand and outlines their history.

At the book launch event organised at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at Dehradun's CM Camp Office, Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the author-- Aradhana Johri and stated that the book will be regarded as an authentic introduction to the sacred shrines of Uttarakhand in the country as well as abroad. Adding further, CM Dhami stated that "Beyond The Misty Veil, Temple Tales of Uttarakhand" will provide the best information for readers as its content demonstrates how diligently the author has worked on it. He also said that people will learn about the culture and mythology from the book that is based on the mythical temples of Uttarakhand's Devabhoomi.

'Aradhana Johri's book will give boost to religious tourism in state': CM Dhami

Speaking about the author, the Chief Minister noted that retired IAS officer Aradhana Johri did many special works during her tenure as Nainital DM and now contributing by writing a book. According to the CM Dhami, the book would boost religious tourism in Uttarakhand as people will learn about a vast array of temples and the folklore surrounding them.

Aradhana Johri, who served as the DM of Nainital, stated that there is an immense potential for religious tourism in Uttarakhand apart from the Chardham. She added that during her posting in Nainital, she got a chance to know about the culture of Devbhoomi, the temples and their folk deities. The retired IAS officer went on to say that it was not easy for her to sum up the architecture, history, folklore and mythology associated with the temples in a book of three hundred pages, stating that she researched for three years.

Notably, apart from CM Dhami, Former Chief Secretary Indukumar Pandey, Former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, Book publisher Prabhat, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Ashok Kumar, Former DGP Anil Kumar Raturi and other officials and dignitaries were also present during the book launch event.