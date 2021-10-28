CM Gehlot stresses on better branding of tourist destinations

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday stressed that more tourists can be attracted to the state with its better branding, giving a boost to employment opportunities and industries associated with it.

Gehlot said this holding a review meeting of the Tourism Department through a video conference.

He said Rajasthan is a treasure trove of historical heritage like forts, palaces as well as archaeology.

It has a special place on the world map from the point of view of tourism, he said.

Extensive branding and marketing at the national and international level will not only give a new identity to tourism here but will also give a boost to industries associated with it, the CM added.

Gehlot said the livelihood of lakhs of people of the state is directly and indirectly linked to tourism.

In such a situation, by increasing tourism activities on a large scale, huge employment opportunities will be available and the state's GDP will also increase, he said.

The state government has already launched a new tourism policy and in the budget for 2021-22, Rs 500 crore has been kept for the Tourism Development Fund.

This includes a budget of Rs 300 crore for infrastructure development. The rest Rs 200 crore has been kept for destination branding.

Gehlot said along with running effective media campaigns, tourism activities should be showcased through digital and outdoor media and short films.

He also stressed on the marketing of important tourist places, fairs and festivals at the international level. PTI AG RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)