Rajasthan CM Gehlot Terms Priyanka Gandhi's Saffron Remark As A 'game Changer'

Backing Priyanka Vadra's 'bhagwa' (saffron) jibe against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asserted that it would be a "game-changer" in the country.

Priyanka Vardra's 'bhagwa' remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra cornered Yogi Adityanath over the UP Police's violent crackdown against protestors of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). She accused the cops of "working to ensure Yogi's badla (revenge)", referring to the chief minister's statement wherein he vowed "revenge" against the protestors who were "captured in video and CCTV footage."

"Yogi-ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his, saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual tradition. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for enmity, revenge, and violence in that religion," Priyanka Vadra said.