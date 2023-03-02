CM-Governor Faceoff In Telangana: KCR Govt Moves SC Against Governor Soundararajan

In a fresh faceoff, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government filed a writ petition in Supreme Court against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over Governor not giving assent to 10 bills passed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

The BRS government has pleaded with the top court to direct the governor to approve Bills. In its petition, the government accused Governor Tamilisai of "very frequent constitutional impasse" by refusing to act on Bills passed by the state legislature.

"It is respectfully submitted that the Constitution cannot be kept static in the matter of legislative actions of the State and by reason of the Bills kept pending without any legitimate reasons results in chaotic situations nothing short of creating lawlessness and in all sobriety, the Hon’ble Governor should have acted in discharge of the Constitutional mandate of assenting to the Bills contemplated under the Constitutional scheme," the petition said.

BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy's derogatory remark against Telangana Governor

In January, BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy had allegedly used abusive language against the Governor over pending assents to a few bills. "You (Governor) are speaking whatever you want and frustration can be seen on your face and a smile too disappeared on your face. Today you are speaking, I am asking which constitution is the governor following," Reddy was heard saying in a video.

"KCR government is elected by the people. KCR government is blessed by the people. Among 119 MLAs, 105 MLAs belong to the BRS Party. All MLAs and MLCs have passed the bills and those bills have not been cleared by Governor who is sitting on them," Reddy further said.

The rift between Telanaga CM and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan also resurfaced when KCR skipped Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Soundarajan had accused CM of 'undermining the Republic Day activities'.

"Telangana undermined the Republic Day activity. They didn't have any public program. They wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhawan itself. No public participation as they bdid not follow the Standard Operating Procedure guidelines for the central government," the Governor had told ANI.