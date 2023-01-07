'CM Hemant Soren Doing Vote Bank Politics': Amit Shah Calls Jharkhand Govt 'anti-tribal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the Maha Sankalp rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. At the beginning of his speech, Shah paid tribute to the great land and its brave tribal leaders.

Home Minister launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government as he claimed that the current regime is anti-tribal and has destroyed Jharkhand for their political benefit. He further highlighted how tribals have been deceived by false promises in the name of development and welfare schemes.

'CM Hemant Soren is tribal but Jharkhand govet is anti-tribal': Amit Shah

"CM Hemant Soren is a tribal but this government is anti-tribal. In the current tenure, corruption has peaked in Jharkhand, land grabbers are active and CM is not fulfilling any of his responsibilities. Today in Jharkhand tribal women are being forcibly married and their land is being grabbed. Cheating is being done in the name of food, employment and education. You will not be forgiven for what you are doing for your vote bank politics. The greed of the vote bank cannot be above the tribal interests," he added.

"The people of Jharkhand have woken up and now this injustice will not be tolerated," said Shah

Amit Shah further stated, "If you don't have the courage to give jobs, then vacate the chair. BJP will do the work of giving jobs in Jharkhand. Under Raghubar Das' regime, BJP had worked in every field be it education, road, or electricity but the government that came after us destroyed Jharkhand. We have increased the budget for tribal welfare to Rs 86 thousand crores and have provided drinking water to the homes of 1 crore tribal brothers.

In conclusion, Home Minister Shah assured that the state will move towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This time the people of Jharkhand are going to bring about a change and are going to discard the inefficient and corrupt government."