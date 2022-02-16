CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confers Assam Baibhav Award To Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday presented the 'Assam Baibhav' award to former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Naval Tata in Mumbai. Taking to the microblogging platform, CM Sarma said that Ratan Tata has made an exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in the state.

"Had the privilege to honour @tatatrusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with ‘Assam Baibhav’, our State’s highest civilian award, at Mumbai today. The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam.," Assam CM Sarma wrote on Twitter.

The Assam government presented 'Assam Baibhav' to Ratan Tata for his contribution in setting up cancer treatment facilities in the state. Tata Trusts had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government earlier in 2018 to deliver comprehensive cancer care and ensure affordable quality treatment of cancer patients in the state.

The state's highest civilian award was conferred to Ratan Tata last month. However, he could not attend the event due to COVID concerns. In a letter addressed to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ratan Tata had said, "I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the government of Assam to bestow on me the Assam Baibhav Award for the year 2021. I have been an admirer of your personal commitment to the wellbeing of the Assamese people and it is, therefore, an exceptional honour to receive this award. (sic)"