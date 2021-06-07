CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To 'evict Encroachers & Intruders From All Parts Of Assam'

Vowing to protect the Assamese identity, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said encroachers and intruders would be evicted from all parts of Assam. The CM visited Sipajhar, Darrang with Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, BJP MLA Dr Paramananda Rajbhongshi and former MLA Gurujyoti Das.

"Today I visited Gorukhuti in Sipajhar, Darrang and travelled in a country boat to inspect the riverine areas that were encroached by illegal settlers near Dholpur Shiva Mandir. 120 bigha land of the temple under encroachment of illegal occupants in the area have been freed by Assam Police and district administration. Such squatters would be evicted from all parts of Assam to protect our land and the Assamese identity from encroachers and intruders," tweeted Sarma.

"We also offered prayers at Shiva Temple to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Assured temple management and local people to set up a Manikut, build a guest house and boundary wall. All steps would be taken to turn the temple into a tourist attraction," said the chief minister.

BJP sweeps Assam polls

Saving the identity of Assam and protecting the land from encroachers and infiltrators figured as a massive poll promise by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded elections. During his election campaign early this year, CM Sarma, who then served as the cabinet minister, said the fight in this election is to safeguard 'pride, culture and sabhyata’ of Assam.

Through extensive campaigning by Sarma and the successful tenure of CM Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP managed to retain power in the state this year. With 60 seats, the BJP was way ahead of the Congress which ended up with 29. Parties such as the AIUDF and AGP failed to put up a good performance with 16 and 9 seats respectively.

(With inputs from agency)