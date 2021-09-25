In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Gorukhuti violence, the Special Branch of Assam police has found links of Islamist extremist organizations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had revealed the same to the media in Guwahati on Saturday, asserting the need to also understand the plight of the people.

Popular Front of India (PFI), its student's wing Campus Front of India, the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU), Ittehad Front and a lecturer of the Sipajhar College have been named in an internal communique of the Special Branch. Six individuals have been accused of instigating the people.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said that these organizations collected Rs 28 lakh from the people of Gorukhuti and Dhalpur assuring them that they will go to court against the eviction. But when they realized that it will not materialize, they instigated the people.

"60 families were to be evicted, where did the 10,000 people come from?", Dr. Sarma questioned.

He further added that the State government had already sent a dossier to the Union government seeking a ban on PFI, following the anti-CAA protest in Guwahati. "We had been seeking a ban on PFI since anti-CAA protest, we will pursue it further," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

'See the plight of people, don't take sides'

Meanwhile, sending a strong message to the Lutyens Lobby who have been trying hard to paint it as genocide of Muslims in Assam, Chief Minister Sarma asked them to come to the State and try to understand the plight of the indigenous people.

He said, "Sitting in an air-conditioned room we cannot analyze the situation that happened there. 27 police personnel were gheraoed by 10,000 people."

He further added, "Those coining terms like genocide and all should also try to hear our side. Don't always take a side with a particular section. We are losing one after another seat, they want to change the demographic pattern, this cannot happen. The government of Assam cannot be cowed down."

The Chief Minister also said that encroachment will not be tolerated by this government.