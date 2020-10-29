CM Jaganmohan Reddy Requests Law Min To Direct ISPs To Block Gambling, Gaming Sites In AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking to block online gaming, gambling and betting websites and applications in the state. Jagan has requested the Union Minister to direct all Internet Service Providers (ISP) to block the sites and apps associated with online gaming and gambling in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Reddy attached a list of 132 such websites and apps with this letter, asking the Centre to act upon them. He said that online gaming, gambling and betting websites had become a social evil as the youth were indulging in them from the comforts of their homes through cellphones and computers. Even as gambling and betting can be easily identified, their online operations are difficult to trace, he said.

READ | CM Jaganmohan Reddy Calls For Better Medical Services, Help Desks In Arogyasri Hospitals

The Jaganmohan government recently amended the AP Gaming Act 1974 to include online gaming, gambling and betting as an offence through an ordinance which was notified on September 25, 2020. The Chief Minister has sought support from the central government to implement the act. He said the ISP can prove very helpful in blocking these websites and curbing illegal gaming and betting in the state.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Government Starts 10-day Awareness Drive On Precautions Against COVID-19

Cricket betting racket busted in Andhra

A cricket betting racket was busted on Sunday with the arrest of 18 people and Rs 6.45 lakh cash seized from them, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Pothireddypalem village in Krishna district where the gang was engaged in betting over ongoing IPL matches.



Eighteen people were arrested, they said adding the prime accused were absconding. A case has been registered under Section 3 and 4 of the AP Gaming Act and investigation is on.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Launches New Industrial Policy To Boost Entrepreneurship Amid SC/STs

READ | Andhra Govt Introduces New Mechanism On Sale Of Agricultural Produce During Kharif Season

(With inputs from agency)