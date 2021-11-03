CM Kejriwal Announces ‘Delhi Bazaar’ Web Portal For Traders To Promote Products Globally

On the occasion of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the state government is preparing a digital portal named 'Delhi Bazaar' for businessmen, industrialists, professionals, small shopkeepers through which they will be able to promote their products all over the world. Delhi's entire market will be available on this portal, as this step will also help to boost the Gross Domestic Product(GDP), economic activity, employment, tax revenue of the National Capital. CM Kejriwal said that it will also help new startup companies.

Kejriwal Govt's new global initiative: 'Delhi Bazaar'

"We are preparing a web portal named Delhi Bazaar for our businessmen, industrialists, professionals, through which they can promote their products all over the world. Through this portal, products can be sold across the world and one can also explore shops in the locality as it will help local shopkeepers to sell items. The consumer can type the name of the preferred shops and can see what products are available in the shops. We can also organise a virtual exhibition of the products and can promote them. New start-ups can display their products," said CM Kejriwal.

While elaborating about the new web portal, he said that this virtual market will be a mapped version of Delhi's real market and people will get easy access to the registered shops, products, and services offered, without physically visiting them. Kejriwal stated that the system is complicated but the government will put in a good amount of work. The work has already started and the portal will be completed by August 2022, he assured.

Kejriwal also invited everyone to join him while he performs Diwali puja along with his Cabinet colleagues that will be telecasted live on TV on November 4 at 7 pm.

'Be cautious of COVID & Dengue': Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the festive season, Kejriwal made an appeal to the Delhi people to take precautions from COVID-19 and dengue in spite of the decrease in cases.

"COVID has reduced, people are visiting markets during Diwali festival, but, we're seeing images of people not wearing masks. I appeal to all to wear face masks. Dengue cases are also rising. By removing all sources of stagnant water, we can prevent dengue", he said.