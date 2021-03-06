CM Kejriwal Approves Delhi Board Of School Education; Says 'will Soon Scrap CBSE Board'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a cabinet meeting on Saturday gave approval to the constitution of the National Capital's own school education board. Announcing the approval of the Delhi Board of School Education, the Chief Minister said that this decision will bring "revolutionary changes" in the education system to new heights.

'दिल्ली बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन' की स्थापना दिल्ली की शिक्षा व्यवस्था में हो रहे क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन को नई ऊंचाइयों की तरफ़ लेकर जाएगा | LIVE https://t.co/sTjII0xNdP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 6, 2021

Delhi CM announces Delhi Board of School Education

While stating that there are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that all government and private schools in the National Capital are affiliated with CBSE, but later in session 2021-2022, the state government will include 20-25 schools in the new education board.

Informing that the CBSE affiliation will be scrapped soon and schools will become affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education, the Chief Minister said some schools will be selected for the same after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents. He said, "We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years."

