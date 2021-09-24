CM Kejriwal Assures Delhi Farmers Of Receiving Solution For Stubble Burning This Year

After announcing about preparing bio-decomposers for stubble burning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured that the daily farmers will soon get the solution of stubble this year as the process of making the decomposers have already started at the Najafgarh centre. CM Kejriwal was on a visit to the Najafgarh bio-decomposer Centre at Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi and saw the preparations for developing the solution. While addressing the media after his visit, the Delhi CM said that the farmer brothers are very excited by the excellent results of bio-decomposers, and they will soon get a solution. He also said that around 844 applications have been received for the bio-decomposer by the farmers.

दिल्ली में किसानों को इस साल भी मिलेगा पराली का समाधान, नजफ़गढ़ केंद्र पर बायो डी-कम्पोजर घोल बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरु | LIVE https://t.co/PfqcsrP5BO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 24, 2021

Further speaking about the Delhi government's collaboration with the Pusa Institute, he said that over 4000 acres of land in Delhi would be sprayed, which would help the farmers in burning the stubble. Kejriwal also took to Twitter for sharing photos from his visit and further provided details regarding the overall proceedings.

CM Kejriwal further urged other states to adopt the low-cost solution available for helping the farmers, just like the Delhi government did. He said, "Paddy straw is not a liability anymore. We appeal to all states to make this low-cost solution available to their farmers like Delhi. While supporting his statement, he highlighted the acknowledgement received by the Commission of Air Quality Management, which further directed states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to take similar initiatives.

बायो डी-कम्पोजर के शानदार नतीजों से इस बार किसान भाई भी उत्साहित हैं। पूसा इंस्टिट्यूट के साथ मिलकर इस साल दिल्ली की लगभग 4000 एकड़ जमीन पर इसका छिड़काव कराएंगे ताकि किसानों को पराली ना जलानी पड़े।



नजफ़गढ़ स्थित केंद्र पर बायो डी-कम्पोजर घोल बनने की प्रक्रिया शुरु हो चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/ae06R6uG6D — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 24, 2021

Delhi and IARI collaboration

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Monday, September 20, addressed a press conference and informed about the decision taken by the Delhi government to develop Pusa bio-decomposer solutions in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) from September 24. He also said that the preparations would be completed by October 5, and the process has been advanced so that the farmers will have more time for preparing the fields for the next crops.

The solution will be developed in the form of a capsule which can be converted into a solution for spraying on fields. After spraying, it will decompose the stubble and convert it to manure within 20 days. It will eventually help make the land fertile and increase crop production and reduce air pollution.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal