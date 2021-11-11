With the National Capital registering more than 2,700 Dengue cases and nine deaths due to its spread since the past three months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday affirmed that the government has been taking account of the crisis and that it is doing the needful.

"Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed." Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

The Delhi Chief Minister expressed his hope for the likelihood of a dip in the cases of breakbone fever with the changing weather.

"The weather is changing and I hope dengue cases will get controlled within the next 7-10 days," he said.

Health experts have also opined about the possibility of a decline in the numbers by mid-November.

A senior consultant at the Department of Medicine in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital had on Tuesday stated that the situation of dengue in Delhi has aggravated this year as compared to the past year.

"Last year people were careful because COVID-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," the consultant said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation seeking a Plan of Action to be taken to curb the dengue outbreak in the National Capital.

Petitioner Ananya Kumar, a resident of North Delhi's Model Town solicited directions to concerned respondents for redressal on the same and the measures to control the outburst of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Considering the submission made by Petitioner Kumar through Lawyer Manan Agarwal, Justice Rekha Patil issued a notice to the Government of Delhi and North DMC while scheduling the matter to be heard on November 18, 2021.

The petition stated that as per media reports, dengue cases in the National Capital, Delhi has crossed the 1,000 mark and that over 280 fresh cases have been reported in the past week. Kumar in her plea also lamented that due to inaction by concerned authorities in controlling the dengue outbreak, she had been herself suffering from dengue fever. The petition also spotlighted the daily cases of dengue fever being reported from adjoining areas and that hospital beds are filling fast.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)