CM Kejriwal Claims Outsiders' Role In Delhi Violence; Calls To Seal Capital's Borders

As tensions keep brimming in the north-east part of the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an appeal for peace has demanded to seal borders. Addressing a press brief in Delhi, Kejriwal said that people are coming from outside the city, further asked to conduct preventive arrests.

Kejriwal, further said that the AAP MLAs in the affected areas informed him that there is a 'severe shortage' of Police officials and that actions by the forces cannot be taken unless there are orders from the top. He said, " I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate."

"In the meeting, the MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests," Kejriwal added. The violence in the national capital erupted amid the maiden state-visit of US President Donald Trump. Kejriwal held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss about the violence unleashed in the city.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Everyone wants that the violence be stopped. The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/OXQtZES6by — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

In his first response on February 24, Kejriwal on twitter urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

Expressing his concern, Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. "I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations." According to police, the death toll in the violence that broke out during the clashes over the CAA in North-east Delhi has risen to 7.

Delhi Violence

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country. Violence in the national capital is taking place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea pertaining to the Delhi violence on February 26. The petitioners including Wajahat Habibullah prayed for a direction to be issued to the Delhi police to register FIRs based on the complaints regarding the violence. The SC will hear the plea along with the petitions demanding the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

As per an order issued by DCP Ved Prakash Surya, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district.

