CM Kejriwal Inspects Flood Relief Camp In North Delhi; Assures To Provide Basic Amenities

As New Delhi is reeling under the severe flood and waterlogging crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi on Sunday, July 16. The flooded Yamuna Bazar area residents have taken shelter in these relief camps. Delhi CM, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi, took stock of the current situation of the people residing in the camps.

CM Kejriwal oversees flood relief camp in north Delhi

While speaking to the media, CM Kejriwal stated that due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, many low-lying areas were affected and have been facing waterlogging for the past few days. Therefore, affected area residents were moved to various relief camps across the capital.

"A total of six districts in the city have been affected and the Delhi government has set up relief camps at several places in these six districts. Relief camps were set up in nearby schools and Dharamshalas and facilities for drinking water and toilets were ensured. This is one such relief camp, we have residents from the Yamuna Bazar area here. Along with accommodation for the affected people, arrangements have been made for food, water and toilets," he said.

The Delhi CM further informed that special camps will be set up later for those whose important documents like Aadhaar cards and children's books have been washed away in this flood and books and clothes will be re-arranged for the children. The government will also announce soon to help those who have suffered more.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected flood-affected areas in Delhi's Rajghat area today, July 16. Delhi PWD Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary on Saturday to ensure all amenities are provided to people sheltered in relief camps.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission's data has revealed that the water level of the Yamuna River has dropped to 205.88 metres. The official added that water levels will further decrease from the dangerous level mark in the next few hours. On Saturday, the water level in Yamuna showed signs of receding, but the relief was short-lived as late evening showers caused further waterlogging of several roads.