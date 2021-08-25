CM Kejriwal Reviews Delhi Drainage Master Plan; Changes Proposed By IIT To Be Implemented

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, August 24, reviewed the progress of the Delhi Drainage Master Plan, which will address the problems linked to waterlogging triggered by heavy rains. IIT Delhi has proposed some appropriate adjustments that will be integrated with the plan to strengthen the national capital's drainage system. The Chief Minister directed the officers to put in place measures on the ground level to make the drainage system failproof, and to take up particular tasks to correct drain slopes, link storm drains to the broader drainage system and address related difficulties.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes stock of Delhi Drainage Master Plan's progress

The Delhi Drainage Master Plan aims to provide a drainage plan for the Delhi NCT for around next 30-35 years. The plan is to be compatible with the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to improve the drainage system of the national capital within the set timeline. As per the Delhi Drainage Master Plan's recommendations stormwater drains cannot be encroached upon. C & D garbage will not be permitted in stormwater drains. No stormwater should be drained into sewer systems, and no construction should be allowed inside any stormwater drains, according to the findings. Moreover, sensors would be used to monitor floods to improve flood management.

Drainage Masterplan of Delhi - CM @ArvindKejriwal holds review meeting.



➡️Based on suggestions from IIT, necessary changes will be made in drains



➡️Changes will ensure better drainage of water even in heavy rains



➡️The problem of waterlogging will be resolved! pic.twitter.com/WhFa5LJUJh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 24, 2021

Drainage system under the Delhi Drainage Master Plan

According to official data, Delhi has approximately 2,846 drains with a total length of 3,692 km. The Public Works Department (PWD) is in charge of the majority of these drains. There are three significant natural drainage basins in Delhi and Trans-Yamuna, Barapullah, and Najafgarh are the three rivers for this. In addition, the Aruna Nagar and Chandrawal are some smaller drainage basins that drain straight into the Yamuna. Key officials from the involved departments, including the Chief Minister, Water Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha, and the Chief Secretary, were present at the review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat yesterday. The Kejriwal government has been heavily criticised in the past couple of weeks for the waterlogging problem faced every year following heavy rains in the national Capital.

(IMAGE: @CMODELHI - Twitter)