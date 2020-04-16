Delhi CM Says Plasma Therapy To Begin For Treating COVID Patients; Centre Gives A Nod

In the thick of Coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday stated that the National capital starting plasma transfusion trials for treating COVID-19 patients. Plasma Therapy is basically taking out a component of blood from patients who have recovered from Coronavirus and giving it to a patient infected with COVID-19. When you contract any infection, the body fights back by producing certain antibodies - neutralising the effect of the virus. There are several types of antibodies and hence there need to be tested to identify the type.

In his daily press brief, Kejriwal stated that trial of Plasma Enrichment technique to start in next 3-4 days and further stated that the centre has given permission to begin the trial.

"Delhi is starting plasma transfusion trials for treating Coronavirus patients. We will take every measure possible to prevent loss of life. Plasma has shown that it has shown a good amount of recoveries. We asked for permission to conduct trials from the Centre and we have been given permission," said Kejriwal.

"Next 3-4 days, our doctors will be conducting trials. If this is successful, we can save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients," he added,

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital increased to over 1580. Of the total cases, 1080 are of those who have been brought to facilities through special operations, they said. Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were connected with the large religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

Delhi AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria explains Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Dr. Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS, Delhi explained the contours of the convalescent plasma therapy in the context of tackling COVID-19 on Sunday. According to him, the antibodies created to fight the infection remains in a person's blood even after his recovery from the novel Coronavirus. If such an individual donates blood, the plasma which has a high concentration of the antibodies can be transfused to a COVID-19 patient. This would help boost the immune system of the latter.

At the same time, he acknowledged that there were only a few cases where this therapy had been used. Dr.Guleria noted that there was a plan to commence the clinical trial in this regard at AIIMS soon. He argued that it could be used to treat a large number of patients if the data showcased its usefulness.

