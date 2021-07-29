CM Kejriwal Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna To Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

Environmentalist, Suderlal Bahugana succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on May 21, 2021. He started the Chipko movement and was an avid nature lover. In a recent update, Delhi Assembly unanimously passed a resolution for conferring Bharat Ratna on environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

CM urges centre to present Bharat Ratna to Suderlal Bahugana

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had previously sought that the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna be given to Suderlal Bahugana. The Delhi CM mentioned, "Vidhan Sabha has passed a resolution for awarding Sunderlal Bahuguna with Bharat Ratna. We will also request the same to the Centre". The chief minister noted that Bahugana was a renowned personality and every moment of his life inspired people. As he made the remarks at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to pay condolence to Bahugana, he mentioned that the Vidhan Sabha had planted saplings and a portrait of Bahugana was unveiled to commemorate his death.

Arvind Kejriwal makes a slight change in the resolution

Delhi CM also made it clear that the decision of Delhi's legislative assembly to honour the late environmentalist with the Bharat Ratna was in conjunction with the thoughts of the whole country. He also believed it would have been better to confer the award before the personalities death and not after. He also did not forget to mention a change in the resolution which read "for his contribution to the field of the environment. Rather he pulled out a generic perspective to the resolution and demanded it to be changed to - "for his enormous and significant contribution" in motion for the environmentalist's immense efforts to make a change. He said he had also written to the Prime Minister in this regard.

Contributions of Sunderlal Bahugana

Sunderlal Bahuguna was born in village Maroda near Tehri, Uttarakhand on 9 January 1927. He has been part of a lot of great movements to save nature and its gifts. The Garhwali environmentalist is best-known as the Chipko Movement leader. Early on, he fought against untouchability and later started organizing hill women in his anti-liquor drive from 1965 to 1970. He started social activities at the age of thirteen, under the guidance of Shri Dev Suman, who was a nationalist spreading message of non-violence and he was with the Congress party of Uttar Pradesh at the time of Independence. Bahuguna also mobilized people against colonial rule before 1947. He adopted Gandhian principles in his life and married his wife Vimla with the condition that they would live among rural people and establish an ashram in the village. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, he walked through Himalayan forests and hills, covering more than 4,700 kilometres on foot and observed the damage done by mega developmental projects on the fragile eco-system of the Himalayas and subsequent degradation of social life in villages.

Image: ANI