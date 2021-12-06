CM Kejriwal Urges People Not To Panic & Follow COVID Rules After Omicron Detected In Delhi

After Delhi recorded its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Monday and urged citizens not to panic and worry. The Chief Minister also added that he has his attention on the situation and that every necessary equipment will be made available with enough quantity. In his address, CM Kejriwal also spoke on BR Ambedkar's 65th death anniversary.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also shared his concerns about the new variant

"My only request to the citizens is not to panic and get worried. I have my eyes on the situation, last week also. I held a review meeting. We will make sure to make oxygen, beds, medicines, and all the equipment available in an appropriate amount. Don't worry but do your job of maintaining social distancing and don't forget to wear mask," added Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Listen to the full address here:

बाबा साहेब डॉक्टर भीमराव अम्बेडकर जी के जीवन और संघर्षों से देश के लोग प्रेरणा ले सकें, इसलिए उनके महान जीवन को एक भव्य संगीतमय नाटक के ज़रिए दर्शाया जाएगा। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/gt3zJLx8Oq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2021

Delhi during second wave of COVID-19

The National Capital had faced an unprecedented crisis during the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year. The peak period was recorded between April 25-May 10 when as many as 28,000 cases were recorded at one time. From April 19, both daily cases and the single-day death count rose sharply with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20. This went up to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

Additionally, patients in Delhi also faced a shortage of oxygen and during a Supreme Court hearing, it was found that the Delhi Government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 peak period of the COVID-19 second wave. Sources further informed Republic TV that said this excessive supply could have affected the supply to around 12 states. The panel has also stated that the exaggerated demand of 1140 mt was more than four times the calculated consumption as per the bed formula.

Arvind Kejriwal on BR Ambedkar

With a title of 'Ambedkar tera sapna, Kejriwal karega pura' (Ambedkar, your dreams will be fulfilled by Kejriwal), Delhi Chief Minister on Monday press conference said that Delhi Government has decided to hold a play on a huge scale over Ambedkar's life so that every child and citizens in the country can learn about him. The play will be showcased from January 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.