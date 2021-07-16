CM Kejriwal's Delhi Govt Gives Nod For Appointing Public Prosecutors To Represent Farmers

The Delhi Cabinet led by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday decided that the state government's lawyers would represent farmers in the cases related to the protest against Centre's Farm laws. The state government took the decision after rejecting the city police’s proposal of setting up a panel of lawyers for fighting the cases against the Centre's farm laws. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, government sources informed on Friday.

The Delhi government will now appoint its lawyers as public prosecutors in Court matters related to the farmers' agitation. "It is the duty of every Indian to support the farmers. We have not done any favour. We have fulfilled our duty towards the farmer of this country. Farmers are neither criminal nor a terrorist. They are our food provider," CM Kejriwal had earlier tweeted in support of the farmers.

According to ANI, the decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet and has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval. The government noted that the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for several months. The Delhi government have been backing the farmers' protest all along.

Delhi govt accuses Centre of mounting pressure

On Thursday, a statement from Chief Minister Office (CMO) confirmed that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had rejected the proposal for a panel of lawyers in the case. The Delhi government had also accused the BJP-ruled Centre of putting pressure on it to replace its prosecutors appearing in cases. The government claimed that the Centre wanted the lawyers' panel of the Delhi Police to fight the cases related to the anti-farm laws stir.

"The central government has come out in the open against the accused farmers of the anti-farm laws stir. The LG has stopped the Delhi government lawyers from fighting cases. The Centre is putting pressure on the (Arvind) Kejriwal government for replacing the lawyers of the state with its own to fight the cases against the accused farmers protesting against the farm laws,” the CMO said on Thursday.

The farmers have been protesting three laws for several months. The three laws being - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

IMAGE: PTI