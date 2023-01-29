CM Khandu Urged BJP Workers Not To Encourage 'money Culture' During Arunachal Pradesh Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged BJP workers not to allow "money culture" during elections as such a practice "disturbs democratic ethos".

Apart from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the assembly elections in the northeastern state are due next year.

"As elections approach, let us not allow money culture to disturb our democratic ethos," Khandu said while addressing a two-day BJP state executive meeting at Aalo in West Siang district on Saturday.

Notably, several cash seizure cases were reported during the 2019 elections in the state. The chief minister also urged the party workers to involve women to make people aware of the benefits of government schemes.

“From homemakers to working for the development of Arunachal, women have played a crucial role in our society,” Khandu wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Asserting that the BJP is the "only party" which could take the state to a higher growth trajectory, Khandu said, “To expand the party’s vision and work, we should take help of community in spreading good words of our government’s welfare work.” While highlighting the developmental activities initiated by the state government, the chief minister said that "historical achievements like Tali and Vijanagar roads, village programmes, reverse migration to border areas" were some of the achievements of the government.

"The long pending Assam-Arunachal boundary issue will be solved shortly," he said.

BJP national general secretary and the party's in charge of Arunachal Pradesh, Dilip Saikia, in his address, stressed on maintaining discipline among the party workers.

State ministers presented the achievements of their respective departments during the meeting.

During the event, economic and political resolutions were passed, which were moved by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MLA Nyato Dukam, party sources said.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao also attended the meeting.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)