CM Mamata Banerjee Kicks Off 'Ration At Doorstep' Scheme; 'Will Aid 10 Cr In West Bengal'

On Tuesday, November 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the 'Duare Ration' scheme (ration at the doorstep). CM Banerjee claimed that the initiative will be benefitting as many as 10 crore people of the state.

"This Duare Ration Scheme will help 10 crore people of the people. I will request all the ration dealers to make it a success. Many states are trying to emulate schemes of West Bengal," she said while flagging off the programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

CM Banerjee said that the government has decided to increase the commission for ration dealers from Rs 75 to Rs 150 per quintal of foodgrain.

The scheme was announced before the West Bengal Assembly Elections held in March-April this year as part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto. It is considered to be significant, especially to the ones who are incapable of reaching the ration shops.

Vehicles to carry foodgrains to doorsteps

CM Banerjee said that the government would provide around 21,000 ration dealers with the financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to purchase vehicles for delivering ration to people. Vehicles carrying foodgrain will be delivering ration at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries once the scheme is implemented.

"The state government will require 21,000 plus vehicles to reach people in the concerned area and provide ration to them," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The government had started the project on a pilot basis with as many as 3,000 ration dealers in the state from September 2021, to check how it works at the grassroots level. The project was announced after it was successfully administered in the state.

Ration dealers deplore scheme

Meanwhile, an association of about 300 ration dealers from across the state boycotted the launch of the CM's flagship scheme, 'Duare Ration' at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

She appealed to the ration dealers not to move the court objecting to the plan. A section of dealers had earlier moved the Calcutta High Court against the scheme but their plea was scrapped.



Chief Minister Banerjee also urged the food department to provide ration dealerships to women in order to promote women empowerment.

At the programme, Banerjee also inaugurated a WhatsApp chatbot for the Food and Supplies Department of the state government and a mobile application, 'Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App' to help people apply for ration cards and get information about how to do it.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI, Representative