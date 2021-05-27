CM Mamata Banerjee To Hold Review Meeting With PM Modi Over Cyclone Yaas Devastation In WB

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would be holding a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cyclone-led devastation, during his visit to the state. Banerjee said that the meeting will be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday. CM Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting on Wednesday with District Magistrates and Disaster Management Committee at Nabanna to take stock of the situation and assess damages.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. The PM will hold a review meeting with me at Kalaikunda," Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat, reported PTI.

CM Mamata and Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay are scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday.

Effects of Cyclone Yaas in Bengal

Several roads adjoining the sea beaches in Digha in the East Midnapore district were inundated. Some people were seen wading through chest-deep water, as the tourist town and its adjoining places bore the brunt of Cyclone 'Yaas'. Many areas in Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas were whiplashed by heavy rain, which accompanied the cyclonic storm. Several houses and shops washed away under the impact of Cyclone Yaas at a village in Purba Medinipur. A local said, "It has caused us heavy losses, all our house belongings are damaged. There has not been any help from the administration yet."

West Bengal | Several houses and shops washed away under the impact of Cyclone Yaas at a village in Purba Medinipur. A local says."It has caused us heavy losses, all our house belongings are damaged. There has not been any help from the administration yet." pic.twitter.com/b41vscmMsZ — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

PM Modi To Visit Odisha & West Bengal

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of the natural calamity. The Prime Minister will land in Bhubaneswar first, where he will hold a review meeting with state officials. After the meeting in Odisha's capital, PM Modi will take an aerial survey of affected areas including Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a review meeting in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, PM Modi held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. PM provided financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities, to the State of Gujarat and monetary help to the kin of deceased and people who were injured.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)