CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Courts To Solve Pending Cases; Calls Media Trials 'misleading'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee whose party leaders are facing CBI and ED probes due to multiple scams, said that there should not be media trails as they mislead.

The West Bengal CM, while addressing the event organised to hand over a block of the state’s new secretariat building to the justice department, urged High Court Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava to solve the court cases which are pending for the last three to four years and further stressed having more women judges.

Addressing the event, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Only one request to all of you (judges), many cases are pending for 3-4 years, solve them. I know you’re trying your best but they should be cleared. Appoint more women judges, we have only a few. And also, no media trial, please – it misleads.”

Referring to news media, the TMC chief further said, “No media trials, my media friends. This is my request to all of you also. Don’t go for a media trial. Don’t try to defame. Try to project the real news. It may be against me, I don’t care for that, I don’t mind for that." CM Banerjee also said, "Justice can never be one-sided, it is impartial. In a democracy, the judiciary and media are important pillars. If one loses credibility, the other pillars also get affected."

TMC leaders arrested

The remarks made by CM Mamta Banerjee over 'media trials' comes after daily media reports following the arrest of her former minister Partha Chatterjee and TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. Notably, Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month in the SSC scam case, in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple premises belonging to Arpita Mukherjee and recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

Whereas on other the hand, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 after he skipped 10 summons of the central agency in the cattle smuggling case. On the same day, he was sent to CBI's custody for 10 days till August 20, which was later extended till August 24 and on Wednesday he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case.