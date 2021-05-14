CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Seeking 70 PSA Plants To Aid In COVID Fight

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the availability of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Plants amid the COVID-19 crisis. She said that PSA plants are a great apparatus for a hospital needing to serve patients in dire need of oxygen. Earlier, CM Mamata also demanded liquid medical oxygen for the state as she claimed in her letter that the results are still awaited.

Bengal CM said that the Government of India has been scrutinizing the supply of the PSA plants to the state but there has been no progress. She claimed that it was said that the state would receive 70 PSA Plant but now it has come down to 4 and no clarity on the other remaining.

"For quite some time now, GOI apparently has been contemplating to supply PSA plants to hospitals in states, But the matter is not progressing much. Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies ( DRDO, NHAI) are being settled and unsettled, the quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day. We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get 4 in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants, said CM Mamata.

She further asked the government to set their priorities by implementing agencies and quota fixed, justly. fairly and quickly. Because of the indecisiveness at Delhi, our own supplementary PSA- installation plans by our state agencies and on the strength of our own funds are getting disturbed, added CM Mamata.

CM Mamta urged the government for their urgent intervention and cooperation in this matter

"I would like to reiterate my firm belief that this battle against COVID will be won with coordinated and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in augmenting infrastructure. I am looking forward to your kind intervention and cooperation in this regard urgently", she said.

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, West Bengal on Friday reported 1,529 new COVID cases with 19,181 recoveries and 129 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,30,213 with 9,30,886 total recoveries and 12,857 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)