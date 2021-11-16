CM Mamata Likely To Visit Delhi To Meet PM Modi Over Increased BSF Jurisdiction On Nov 22

In a significant update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit New Delhi next week for three days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss dues to the state and increased BSF jurisdiction in Kolkata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is expected to fly to the national capital on November 22 and return to Kolkata on November 25. During her visit, she may meet PM Modi and also hold meetings with leaders of other political parties.

A PTI source said,"The Chief Minister will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border."

Earlier, the WB CM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to intervene and reverse the Centre's decision to expand the Border Security Force's (BSF) jurisdiction from 15 to 50 kilometres.

WB Assembly passes resolution against Centre's move to extend BSF jurisdiction

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, amid opposition by BJP legislators. Bengal became the second state after Punjab where such a resolution has been tabled and passed. The resolution was moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House.

"We demand that this decision be withdrawn immediately as enhancing the area of jurisdiction of the BSF is a direct attack on the country’s federal structure," he said. The resolution was passed with 112 voting in favour of it and 63 opposing it.

Centre extends BSF jurisdiction

The Centre has empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects, and make seizures up to 50 kilometres inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in order to maintain "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross-border crimes. According to the new order, the BSF, which previously had only been authorised to act up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, will now be able to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 kilometres without any additional hurdles or permission from the central or state governments.

(With Agency Inputs)