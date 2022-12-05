CM Mamata Sparks G20 Logo Row; 'Centre Could Have Used Other National Symbol For Summit'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee on December 5 sparked controversy over the G20 logo, which showcases Mother Earth sitting atop a lotus flower. She said that the central government could have chosen any national symbol other than the lotus for the summit's logo. CM Mamata added that she is not raising the matter for the country's sake but stressed that it doesn't mean it is a 'non-issue'.

Notably, she made the statement ahead of her visit to New Delhi where a preparatory meeting is scheduled to be convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Linking the G20 logo with BJP's election symbol, Mamata Banerjee said, "Lotus is our national flower, and Election Commission gave it as a political symbol of a political party. They could have used something else instead of a Lotus-like Tiger, Peacock, or National emblem. If I will not raise this issue, some other people will. This is about our country that's why I didn't make an issue out of it but it doesn't mean it is a non-issue. It is an important issue and they should think about this matter."

Earlier, Congress also objected to the official logo for India's G20 Presidency. The grand old party's general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh observed, "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!'' However, BJP deemed this as a denigration of the national flower.

India's G20 Presidency

India has assumed the Presidency of G-20 grouping for one year. On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20.

India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future', reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. The country is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali on November 15 and 16. "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing world together," said PM Modi at the launch of the logo, theme and website of India's presidency of the G20.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.

