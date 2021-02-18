CM Mamata Visits WB Minister Hurt In Bomb Blast; Questions Railways & Alleges Conspiracy

In the latest development in West Bengal, the CID has taken over the probe in the crude bomb explosions that targeted Labour Minister Jakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station in Murshidabad to board a train for Kolkata on Wednesday. The on-camera incident occurred in Murshidabad when Zakir Hossain was walking on the platform of Nimtita station in Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata. The people of his opposition group allegedly hurled bombs at the state minister after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment, where his condition has now stabilised.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made sensational allegations of conspiracy as she visited Jakir Hossain in hospital. While she said she would wait for the probe to ascertain the truth of who was behind the attack, she emphasised that the bomb attempt had taken place on Railway premises for which security falls under the purview of the Railway police and Central government and not the state police. 'There was no rail police and no lights. I don't know why Railways is not taking it seriously.' Mamata Banerjee also announced Rs 5 lakhs compensation for those who had lost their limbs in the attack.

The attack had taken place while Hossain was walking on camera, surrounded by at least a dozen of his supporters. So far, the West Bengal police have informed that no arrest has been made after the incident. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the attack on the state minister and said that he was concerned about the spike in violence and noted that it has no place in a democracy. Mamata Banerjee said at the hospital that the CID has begun its probe.

Political violence appears to only be growing in West Bengal in the lead up to the elections, similar to how it had spiked before the Lok Sabha polls which had to be held in 7 phases to ensure a conducive law and order situation. While BJP claims nearly 200 of its party karyakartas have been killed in clashes with TMC cadre over the last few years, Left workers too have been caught in violent situations, whereas this now has been a crude bomb attack on a sitting Trinamool minister.

Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his convoy were also allegedly attacked by TMC goons on Wednesday leaving Kolkata North president Shibaji Singha Roy seriously injured. Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders were a part of the Mega Public Rally earlier in the day following which the convoy comprising of Suvendu Adhikari, Shankudeb Panda & Shibaji Singha Roy was attacked. Sharing a video of the attack, Suvendu Adhikar expressed anguish and blamed TMC for attacking the BJP convoy.

Anguished to learn about the deplorable attack on Shri Shivaji Singha Roy, the @BJP4Bengal North #Kolkata District President.



He was attacked by @AITCofficial goons soon after today's #MegaPublicRally. Pained to see pictures of him in Hospital and praying for his swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/dzgKGza8Gs — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 17, 2021

BJP's Amit Malviya shared another video of Shibaji Singha Roy being brought to a hospital in a taxi and alleged that it was another 'murderous attack' on the saffron party leaders by TMC. He called Mamata Banerjee a disaster for West

Bengal, pointing out that law & order had no place in the state in her regime. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the attack on the BJP leaders and claimed that the fear of loss had made Mamata go berserk.

West Bengal Assembly polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

