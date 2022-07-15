CM Manik Saha kicks off free booster dose drive in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the COVID vaccine's free precaution dose drive in Tripura on Friday.

Speaking at a programme on the occasion at the IGM Hospital here, Saha said his government has taken all possible steps to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Doctors have already tackled the pandemic successfully in the past, and gained experience. We hope the pandemic will be controlled this time too," he said.

Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering the booster doses free of cost. The precautionary dose will be provided to all adults free of cost at government health facilities. Besides, special camps will be organised at government offices and schools, officials said.

The state reported 214 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 10.47 per cent. There are 584 active cases in Tripura at present.

