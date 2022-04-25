CM Mann seeks uninterrupted power for Punjab during paddy season

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday impressed upon Union Power Minister R K Singh to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the state during the upcoming paddy season.

Mann, who called on the minister here, also apprised him about the power requirements of the state in the wake of the paddy season.

Punjab has long been the country’s food bowl as hard working and resilient farmers of the state have made the country self-reliant in food production, the chief minister said.

Mann told the Union minister that during the paddy season, farmers of the state need surplus power to contribute to the national food kitty by growing paddy.

The chief minister informed Singh that in view of this, it is of utmost important to ensure regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity to farmers.

He also said that this is the legitimate right of Punjab which has fulfilled the food needs of the country.

Mann also apprised the Union minister that the Punjab government is making strenuous efforts to bring the farmers out of the wheat and paddy cycle.

The chief minister said that it is the need of hour to make agriculture a profitable venture.

The state government is already having detailed parleys with all stakeholders, including farmers, to draw a consensus on the issue, he said.

Mann expressed hope that the concerted efforts of the state government will soon bear fruits.

Meanwhile, the Union minister assured Mann that the central government will sympathetically consider the genuine demands of the state government. PTI SKC SKC ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)