CM MK Stalin Seeks Centre's Aid To Increase Supply Of Essential Commodities To Tamil Nadu

In the wake of price hike of essential commodities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal stating that there is a worrying trend in food inflation and urged Central government to take immediate steps to help the state governments in combating the increase in prices of essential food items and mitigating the impact on consumers.

“The increase ion prices of many essential food commodities including rice, wheat, pulses, and vegetables like tomatoes have immensely impacted poor and middle-class families. The inflation rate as mentioned by the Ministry of Statistics and Program implementation was as high as 12.65 per cent for cereals and products and 6.56 per cent for pulses and products, during May 2023,” MK Stalin mentioned in his letter.

MK Stalin further added that the Tamil Nadu government has been taking various short-term and long-term price intervention measures like supplying vegetables, food, grains, and pulses below the open market price through cooperative outlets and the farmers' markets. “Tamil Nadu government has been supplying pulses, sugar and palmolein every month at highly subsidised rates for all ration card holders through PDS outlets. The state has also been supplying rice and wheat free of cost beyond the National Food Security Act (NFSA) coverage. Regular monitoring of stock limits of pulses and wheat is also being done as per the directives of the Government of India,” the letter read.

MK Stalin further mentioned that despite all these efforts taken by his government, the prices of selected essential commodities have vastly increased as a part of the nationwide inflationary trend. “While the state has been taking measures by floating bids to bring in some products from domestic and foreign producers, the Union government's intervention has become necessary,” he added.

MK Stalin has urged Union Minister Piyush Goyal to import these products and supply them to consumers to tackle the current situation. He requested to allot 10000 MT each of wheat and pulses per month from the central stock. He said that the state will sell essential commodities through cooperative outlets at subsidised prices.