CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Urges Him To Rescue 300 Indians Held Captive In Myanmar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to immediately take up the issue with authorities in Myanmar for immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the 300 Indians which include 50 Tamilians, who are held in illegal captivity in the foreign country.

"I wish to bring to your immediate notice that information has been received by the State Government that nearly 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamils are stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

Stalin further in the letter added, "It is informed that the Indians had initially gone to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies." The letter further alleged that the Indians, including 50 Tamils, were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online. "As per the reports received, the stuck Indians are also being physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so," the letter to the Prime Minister read.

According to the letter, the state government is in touch with at least 17 such Tamils who are desperately seeking the support of the Indian government to intervene as quickly as possible and rescue them. "Considering the plight of our citizens, I request that MEA may be instructed to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar," MK Stalin urged.

#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi; seeks safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/WtVPmqv21E — Republic (@republic) September 21, 2022

CM Stalin's letter to PM Modi:

Indian techies held hostage in Myanmar

According to news agency PTI, the Indian embassy in Myanmar rescued over 30 Indians in the country's Myawaddy area after they fell prey to an international racket promising jobs in Thailand. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also alerted Indian nationals against the international racket, which is promising jobs only to illegally send them to Myanmar.

The External Affairs Ministry informed that the Indian embassy is working with the government of Myanmar to rescue the Indian nationals who have been kept hostage.

