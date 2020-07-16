Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates State's First Plasma Bank For Coronavirus Patients

Odisha state government on Wednesday inaugurated its first Plasma Bank for the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients at SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik affirmed that his government is dedicated towards providing advanced medical care and treatment to the people of the state. The first-ever Plasma Bank in the state will be available free of cost to the people thus making Odisha the third state in the country to take up the latest medical facility to combat COVID after Delhi and Maharashtra.

"My government is committed to provide the highest standards of medical care and treatment procedures for the people of the State. No person in Odisha would be deprived of access to the latest medical technology. This is a solemn commitment of this government", the CM added.

Plasma therapy treatment for the COVID patients will be conducted at SCB Medical College (which will also be the nodal agency), followed by the SUM Hospital, KIIMS Hospital both in Bhubaneswar and Aswini Hospital in Cuttack. The bodies of the recovered patients from COVID infection produce an anti-body or plasma in the blood that helps the person to fight against the disease. A small quantity of this plasma can save life of a critical COVID patient, the medical experts opined.

While addressing the virtual briefing Patnaik praised the four brave donors who volunteered to contribute their Plasma and appealed to all eligible COVID survivors to come forward to donate their Plasma which will go a long way in helping the treatment of serious COVID patients.

'The life of every person is precious....', CM Patnaik

"For me and my government, the life of every person is precious and the State would do everything possible to save the lives of our people. I would like to announce that Plasma Therapy will be made available free of cost to the people of Odisha," CM Patnaik said.

The chief minister also appreciated the hard work of the doctors and medical personnel who are tirelessly working to provide services to the people in the difficult COVID-19 time. He also said these frontline warriors need to be encouraged by boosting their morale.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)