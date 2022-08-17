Amid a grim flood situation in the state following heavy rainfall throughout the week, several districts and villages of Odisha remain inundated and major rivers flow above the normal level. Taking note of the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood scenario in the state and directed the officials to ensure zero casualties due to the flood.

He has also instructed officials to ensure that there are no disruptions to normal life. Raising an alert of a possible flood in 10 districts of the Mahanadi river due to continuous rains, the CM has advised the collectors of these districts to remain cautious and take all kinds of measures to prevent the flood situation.

While officials have been directed to evacuate people from the risk-prone areas on a priority basis and provide them with necessary relief and basic facilities, concerned departments at the state level are also directed to provide immediate assistance to the districts. The CM has also instructed them to keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and fire service units on alert in various danger-prone areas and engage in rescue operations where necessary.

Apart from the flood situation, CM Patnaik has also raised concerns about the basic services for the people in the affected areas and has asked to minimise the communication interruption and directed that life-saving institutions like hospitals, water supply, and power supply systems should provide uninterrupted services. The Panchayati raj and Drinking Water Department should make provision for clean drinking water in rural areas, and the Health Department should make special arrangements to provide health services to the people in the affected areas, he added.

He also suggested that the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources should provide the necessary services for the protection of wildlife.

Notably, following the rain situation, nine ODRAF teams in seven districts, nine NDRF teams in six districts and 44 fire services units have been kept on alert.

Flood situation in Odisha

As heavy rains continue to lash the entire state of Odisha, several districts and villages are facing an intense flood situation with river waters flowing above the danger level. The rains have also caused a flood-like situation in the Mahanadi basin.

Among the other affected districts, normal lives have come to a standstill after floodwater from the Baitarani river entered residential areas in parts of Odisha's Bhadrak district.

Speaking on the same, Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, DM, Bhadra told ANI, "As of now, three blocks in Bhadrak district are affected due to floodwater. The administration took steps and boats along with other necessary help have been deployed. 80,000 to 90,000 people affected."

