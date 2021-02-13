CM Nitish Kumar Dismisses RJD's Allegations Of 'irregularities' In Bihar's COVID Testing

On Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad denied the allegation of manipulation in COVID-19 testing data in Bihar terming it as "totally baseless". He said that the work of officers, healthcare workers and others who served the citizens during COVID-19 should be appreciated.

Such allegations are totally baseless. The way officers, healthcare workers & social workers have served people of Bihar during COVID-19 pandemic is an example: Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad on alleged manipulation of COVID-19 testing data in Bihar (12.02.2021) pic.twitter.com/ORrnHDdrhd — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

This comes after RJD MP Manoj Jha asked for a high-level inquiry into fudging of COVID-19 testing data in Bihar. Prasad told ANI that Our government is working efficiently and such allegations are totally baseless.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the state administration is looking into the matter and action will be taken against people found guilty.

"I just came to know about the matter after somebody raised it in Rajya Sabha. I had a word with the Principal Secretary of the state about it, and he said the matter has been investigated. A total of 22 districts have already been looked into. This was seen at one location and action is being taken," Kumar said, reported ANI.

RJD's Manoj Jha says 'Bihar COVID Data Fudged'

On Friday, RJD MP Manoj Jha raised the issue in zero-hours in Rajya Sabha over “concern over alleged fudging and manipulation of covid testing data in Bihar” and demanded high-level committee to investigate the said matters.

After the allegations surfaced there has been a stir in Bihar. The State Health Department suspended 4 personnel including civil surgeon in Jamui while six have been dismissed. Meanwhile, Vice President and speaker of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu said that it is a serious matter. He also recommended Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to initiate an investigation in this matter.

Centre Sets Deadline to Complete 1st Round of Vaccination

Setting a deadline for completing vaccinating frontline workers by March 6, Union Joint Health Secretary Mandeep Bhandari on Friday, said at least one round of vaccination must be scheduled by March 1. Stating those who have not been vaccinated for any reason must be vaccinated by March 6, he said that the scheduling of the first round of vaccination of healthcare workers must be scheduled by February 20 and completed by February 25. As of date, India has vaccinated 77,66,319 beneficiaries of which 58,65,813 are healthcare workers.

