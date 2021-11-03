CM Nitish Kumar Elated As JDU Win Bihar By-polls, Calls It 'resounding Rejection' Of RJD

Calling it a "resounding rejection" of the RJD in Bihar founded by his arch-rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed high spirits on JDU's win in the just-concluded by-elections in the state.

Kumar was interacting with media persons at the state headquarters of the JD(U), where he was addressing an event to felicitate victorious contestants in the by-polls, Ganesh Bharti and Rajiv Kumar Singh. Both have successfully retained the party's hold in Kushweshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly constituencies respectively.

"The by-polls were a sad occasion for us as these were necessitated by the deaths of our sitting MLAs. I have always held that people's will is supreme. They have reposed their trust in us. We will continue serving them as long as the trust continues," Cihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

Pertinently, the by-elections have come as a huge relief for CM Kumar, a year after his party faced defeat in the assembly polls. Kumar, however, retained the post of the CM after getting full support from party allies.

"Our candidates belonged to the JD(U). But the entire NDA backed them solidly, down to the grassroots level," Kumar said.

RJD's victors in by-polls would lead to "stampede" in the NDA: Kumar

When asked about the failure of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who campaigned for the party himself by beating old age and ill-health after getting bail, Nitish Kumar claimed that the RJD's victory in the by-polls would trigger a "stampede" in the NDA and pave way for a change of guard.

"What can I say about them? What type of language did they use during the election? There lies a the difference. There lies a the difference. We believe in the supremacy of people. They (Prasad and his family) believe in lording over everybody else. People have made their preference clear, though," Kumar said.

Lalu Prasad, who was a CM in the 1990s, was succeeded by his wife Rabri Devi when he was accused of a fodder scam, for which a charge sheet was filed against him. This led to him stepping down from the post. Meanwhile, Devi kept her hold on the top post for eight straight years until being voted out of power in 2005.

Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been convicted in a series of fodder scam cases, now remains disqualified from contesting elections. His younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav has been repeatedly called the "chief ministerial" candidate of the RJD.

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of rigging elections

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad's son and RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is distributing liquor and money to men, and sarees to women under the pretext of Chhath Puja. He further slammed the Nitish Kumar government saying that it need not depend on 'distributing gifts' had it worked towards the state's development instead.

With Inputs from PTI

Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE