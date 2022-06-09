CM Nitish Kumar Says 'no Need' For Anti-conversion Law In Bihar; 'Everyone Lives In Peace'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday rejected the need for an anti-conversion law in the state asserting that the government has been on the alert and members of different religious communities in the state live in peace.

Speaking to reporters on the need for an anti-conversion law in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that there is "no need" for any such law in the state. "The government has always been alert here. And all people, be they from any religious group, live in peace. Hence such a move is not required here," CM Kumar told reporters. Notably, CM Kumar's statement, who controls JDU, could be interpreted as a strong message to his ally in Bihar, the BJP, as numerous BJP-ruled states have passed anti-conversion legislation.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP hardliners such as Union minister Giriraj Singh have been stressing on the need for an anti-conversion law in the state. Notably, anti-conversion legislations have been passed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Giriraj Singh roots for anti-conversion law in Bihar

Earlier in June, Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated that stringent laws should be incorporated for conversion in the country. Singh also asserted that infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas should not be included in the caste census.

"There should be stringent law for conversion in this country. I have no objections to caste census in Bihar, but the Muslims should also be brought into the ambit of caste and not on basis of religion. The infiltrators like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis should not be included in the caste census," Singh said. Adding further he said, "The definition of the minority should be redefined in the country as Madni himself is saying that we are not the minority. Our government's agenda is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'."

Bihar to have head count of all castes: CM Nitish Kumar

After an all-party meeting on June 1, CM Nitish Kumar said that a state-specific survey will be conducted to have a headcount of all castes. The exercise has been given the name "jaati adharit ganana" (caste-based headcount). CM Nitish Kumar also informed the media that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not against the caste census, a charge repeatedly made by opposition parties like the RJD.

"The Centre expressed its inability. It does not mean they (BJP) were opposed (to caste census) at any time. Their representatives accompanied us when we met the PM. You can see their representatives here,'' CM Kumar said.

The Bihar CM said that the findings of the survey will be shared with political parties and the general public from time to time, through various mediums, including social media. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attended the meeting and exulted that the headway was a victory for RJD's founding chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who he credited with having set the tone for the caste census.