CM Pinarayi Vijayan Lauds Healthcare Workers, Govt Policies As Kerala Tops Health Index

Kerela CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the state’s healthcare workers for providing optimum services as state bags first position at NITI Aayog's Health Index Report

Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the state’s healthcare workers for providing optimum services and providing best health services in the country. CM Vijayan said that the state has bagged the first position in NITI Aayog’s Health Index Report 2019-20 because of the dedicated services of healthcare workers and the policies of the state government. 

Being at the top of the charts for the fourth consecutive time, CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed that the state government’s policies had aided to strengthen the public health system. He further added that the efforts of healthcare workers have helped the state to emerge as the best-performing under 'large state' category.

“The selfless service of the health workers has enabled Kerala to fulfil this great responsibility in the best possible way,” he said in a Facebook post, adding that the following outbreak of COVID-19 was also contained due to immense efforts of the healthcare staff and government’s resolution to implement policies.

Besides, Left leader CM Pinarayi Vijayan asserted the need to be alarmed and maintain vigilance against the rapid spread of the newly detected COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Health Index Report 2019-20

NITI Aayog released the Health Index report for all states and UTs on Monday for the financial year 2019-2020. Kerala and Tamil Nadu were the top-ranking states with the former bagging first position and the latter second in the 'Larger States' category in 2019-20. Telangana stood third and Andhra Pradesh fourth. Mizoram and Tripura were the top-ranking states in the 'Smaller States' category, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh were the top-ranking Union Territories (UTs).

Furthermore, among the 'Larger States,' Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana are the top three ranking states in terms of annual incremental performance. Mizoram and Meghalaya made the most annual incremental gain among the 'Smaller States.' Delhi, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, had the best incremental performance among the UTs.

The State Health Index is a metric used to evaluate the performance of states and UTs every year. It's a weighted composite index made up of 24 indicators divided into three categories: health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs/processes. Each domain has been assigned weights based on its importance with higher scores for outcome indicators.

