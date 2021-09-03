CM Pinarayi Vijayan Rules Out Lockdown In Kerala Despite Surging COVID Cases In The State

Even though Kerala reported a drastic influx in COVID cases in the state, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday completely ruled out the possibility of a lockdown. Kerala was also going through a vaccine crisis as the state Health Ministry has notified that almost six districts had completely run out of COVISHIELD.

Kerala CM Vijayan neglects high COVID cases

Kerala government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday feared that the state will run into a huge crisis and the economic situation would go haywire if a lockdown is imposed in the state. The CMO perceived that the livelihood of a lot of people in the state would take a hit since the pandemic had already brought in a lot of hindrances.

This decision of CM Vijayan comes at a point of time when Kerala, on Friday, registered 32,097 COVID cases just in 24 hours. This development is notable and alarming as India on Friday reported 45,352 fresh cases. These stats explain that Kerala almost accounted for 70% of the cases registered in India on Friday. Despite such a high influx of COVID cases in the state, it is quite surprising that CM Vijayan has blatantly ruled out the need for a lockdown in the state.

Supreme Court says no to XI class exams

The Supreme Court has decided to put an interim stay on the Kerala government's decision to conduct Class 11 exams. The Kerala government had previously scheduled to hold the exams physically from September 6. The apex court has adjourned the case and will hear the petition next on September 13.

The Supreme Court, in a statement, said that it revised the grim situation in Kerala and the alarming atmosphere that was originating because of the rise in COVID deaths. The apex court, while putting a hold on the plea stated, "As 35,000 cases were being reported daily, children of tender age could not be risked."

Scarcity of vaccine; six districts with no COVISHIELD

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday notified that at least six districts in the state had exhausted their Covishield vaccine stock. The Health Minister said that the districts hit by the scarcity of COVISHIELD were Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Veena George also notified that just 1.4 lakh doses now remained in the state's reserve stock, and all other districts were running on minimal stock. She also confirmed, "We have already requested the Centre to provide more doses of vaccine at the earliest."

