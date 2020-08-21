Srisailam Power Plant Fire: CM Rao Announces Ex-gratia ; Orders CID Inquiry

Following a massive fire at Srisailam power station, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced ex-gratia and other aid to the families of nine people killed in the fire. A massive fire broke out at Srisailam power station in Telangana on Thursday, which claimed the lives of nine people. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire.

The chief minister announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud's family and Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the other dead. He also announced one job each to families of the deceased and other department wise benefits.

According to sources, the SLBHP is on the Telangana side of the Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river-- a joint irrigation project between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The powerhouse was constructed inside a two-km long tunnel under the Nallamala hill range adjacent to the reservoir. Though the authorities initially said there were 30 employees inside the power plant when the accident occurred at 10.30 pm, an official statement from TSGenco said there were only 17 employees inside.

CM orders CID probe

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a comprehensive inquiry by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the cause of the accident. He expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Srisailam power station fire. Describing it as unfortunate, KCR said all the efforts were made to rescue the trapped engineers and bring them out alive, but in vain. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

State Power Minister G Jagadeeshwar Reddy, who rushed to the spot along with top TSGenco officials, told reporters that the fire erupted possibly due to short circuit in the electric panels of the powerhouse and it spread to other parts of the powerhouse.

There were 30 employees of TSGenco inside the powerhouse when the accident took place late on Thursday night. While six employees were rescued and brought out of the tunnel, 15 others managed to come out through the emergency exit route of the project. However, nine others were trapped inside as thick smoke engulfed inside the tunnel, making it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the place, Reddy said.

