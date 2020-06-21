Uttarakhand CM Rawat Directs Officials To Prepare Action Plan To Revive Tourism Sector

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed his officials to prepare an action plan to revive the tourism sector that has been adversely affected due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Rawat further instructed that the revival master plan has to be designed for the whole year.

He held a discussion about the same with Ashwini Lohani, Advisor to the Chardham Devasthanam Board and Subhash Goyal, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), through video conference.

Emphasizing the need to boost tourism at the important destinations, CM Rawat said that there is a need to encourage tourism apart from the travel period especially in the tourist places located on the travel route. Suggestions for pilgrims and locals should also be obtained on the proposed master plan of Shri Badrinath Dham, he added.

Uttarakhand tourism as a brand

Moreover, Lohani said that there is a need to develop Uttarakhand tourism as a brand. He also highlighted the tourism potential in the rich wildlife of the state. Secretary Tourism, Dilip Javalkar gave detailed information about various dimensions of tourism in Uttarakhand and the ongoing tourism projects. He informed about Chardham Devasthanam Board, Home Stay, Adventure Tourism, Ropeway Project, 13 District 13 Destination and others. Javalkar also gave a presentation on the master plan of Shri Badrinath Dham.

"Special attention should be paid to high-end tourism in Uttarakhand. In this, the cooperation of the tourism industry and tourism-related institutions should also be taken," said Goyal.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

According to the Data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the total number of Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand is 2,177. Out of which 718 are active cases, 1433 patients have recovered from the lethal infection and 26 people have succumbed to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image ANI)