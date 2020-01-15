CM Reddy, KCR Hold A 6-hour Long Discussion; Agree To Supply Water From Godavari

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the former's official residence on Monday. Prioritising the betterment of the two states, the CMs decided to pursue "give and take policy". Providing water in the Krishna river basin from the Godavari, for the greater good of people in both the states was one the focal point of the discussion.

An official press release by the Telangana Chief Minister's office stated that the two have also decided to solve issues under the 9th and 10th Schedule of the Bifurcation Act.

Six-hour-long discussions

As per sources, the chief ministers held six-hour-long discussions on various issues concerning both the states apart from discussing the national and local political situation. They have also decided to hold more in-depth discussions on the areas from where water will be diverted from the Godavari and regarding the model to be followed.

"Availability of water in Krishna River is not uniform every year. On several occasions, there is no availability of water in the Krishna River. Due to this, farmers in Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, Mahboobnagar and Nalgonda districts in Telangana state are incurring losses. Crops are not getting the required water. It will be a wise move if water from Godavari river is diverted to the Krishna Basin when required. With this, farmers from Rayalaseema in AP, Palamur and Nalgonda will get water for their farms. While utilising the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, Godavari water should be diverted to the Krishna Ayucut. Water from the Godavari can be diverted with less expenditure and time," both the CMs decided according to the release.

They have also decided to hold more in-depth discussions on the areas from where water will be diverted from the Godavari and regarding the model to be followed. Furthermore, the chief ministers have directed their Chief Secretaries to hold meetings to solve issues under the respective schedule of the Act.

