CM Shivraj Chouhan Reignites Religious Conversion Debate, 'Need Law To Stop Vicious Trap'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday stated that there is a need to bring a law in order to stop the vicious trap of religious conversion. He also stated that Gram Sabha will have the right to return the land to real owners if acquired in a wrongful manner like by deceiving someone in marriage.

While addressing an event in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "A law must be brought in to stop the vicious cycle of religious conversion, irrespective of which side it runs. It continues to take place in one way or the other by spreading confusion or under some disguise. In connection with the allotment of lands, Gram Sabha will be having the right to give the land back to the real owner if it's taken in a wrong manner. This also includes laying a trap and acquiring land by marrying someone. Because such things are still going on."

'Law Against Love Jihad To Be Made Stronger': CM Chouhan

Earlier CM Shivraj said that if required, the existing state law against "Love Jihad" would be made stronger in order to curb the incidents wherein men marry tribal women with the motive of grabbing their land. 'Love Jihad' is a term used by right-wing Hindu groups which claim that there is a "conspiracy" to lure Hindu girls into marriage and convert them to Islam.

Chouhan was referring to the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, which prohibits conversion from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, or any other fraudulent means, allurement, or promise of marriage.

"If needed, the law regarding 'Love Jihad' will be made stronger so that none of the culprits go unpunished. It has been seen that some people marry tribal girls and their aim is to grab their property. The religious freedom act will be made stronger to marriages with tribal women for grabbing the land of their family. It will stop Love Jihad aimed at grabbing their land," he said. "I'm the master trainer of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act. I am disseminating information about it in detail. This act will stop all such activities that are against the interests of the tribal community as many rights and powers have been given to the respective gram sabhas," he said.