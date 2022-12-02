CM Shivraj Singh Avers State Govt Will Form Committee To Oversee Implementation Of UCC

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a big statement on Thursday, saying that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state and a committee is being formed for the same.

Addressing the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Awareness Conference at Chachariya Pati village in Sendhwa in Barwani district, CM Chouhan said, "There are people who grab tribal land by marrying a tribal girl. Today, I have come here to make people aware of such practices. I am in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country. Why should there be two laws in one country?"

'One country should not have two laws': Big statement by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, avers BJP govt will form committee to oversee implementation of UCC in State.

Adding further he said, "In Madhya Pradesh, I will be forming a committee for the UCC. If the law mandates one wife for one person, then it should apply to all."

'UCC need of the hour': MP Home Minister

Speaking to Republic over CM Chouhan's statement on UCC, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour.

"From the beginning, it was our (BJP's) belief that there should be one law. There should be one constitution and not two," Narottam Mishra said.

Adding further he said that in the speech, CM Chouhan talked about the problems that exist because of the non-implementation of the UCC. "Today it is necessary. In his speech, the Chief Minister also talked about the problems. Today UCC (implementation) is necessary for the country." Mishra told Republic. On the committee formation, the MP Home Minister said, "Committee will be formed and soon the report will come soon."

MP HM Narottam Mishra calls UCC 'need of the hour, speaks to Republic about Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's big announcement revealing govt's intention to implement Uniform Civil Code in the State.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

If implemented, the UCC is likely to provide a common personal law, relevant to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, and adoption. Currently, different religions have their own different laws to regulate marriage, divorce, etc, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act and Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

Himachal and Gujarat mull promise of UCC implementation

Earlier in November, the Gujarat Cabinet took a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for which a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/High Court judge.

The UCC also features in the poll manifesto of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. "First commitment is that the BJP will bring Uniform Civil Code here. A committee of experts will be set up and according to their report, UCC will be implemented in Himachal," BJP President JP Nadda said. A similar move was announced by the BJP in Gujarat, while Uttarakhand was the first state which has already formed a committee to implement the UCC. It is pertinent to mention that Goa is the only state with the UCC.