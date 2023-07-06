CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet Of Tribal Labourer Peed On By MP Man

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (July 6) met the tribal labourer on whom a man had urinated in a viral video. As a mark of respect, Chouhan washed the feet of the labourer, Darshan Rawat and assured him justice.

Chouhan also apologised to Rawat for the incident and said, "I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me." He shared the picture of him meeting with Rawat on his Twitter handle.

मन दु:खी है; दशमत जी आपकी पीड़ा बाँटने का यह प्रयास है, आपसे माफी भी माँगता हूँ, मेरे लिए जनता ही भगवान है! pic.twitter.com/7Y5cleeceF — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023

In a viral video from the Sidhi district, a man identified as Pravesh Shukla was spotted peeing on Rawat. He was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5, after the viral video triggered a massive uproar.

The police acted on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against Shukla under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 294 (Obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), and under the SC/ST Act. Reports suggest that the accused has also been slapped with the National Security Act (NSA).

Bulldozer action against accused

Earlier on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh administration demolished a portion of the house owned by the family of the accused. Multiple officials with the JCB machine reached the house to carry out the demolition drive. Sidhi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nilamber Mishra claimed that one-third of the house was demolished, which was constructed illegally.

Father of the accused, identified as Ramakant Shukla, said, "If guilty, my son should be hanged rather than the demolition of the home. The family isn't at fault. We have little girls... where will they go? We'll all die." Meanwhile, his sister Priyanka Shukla said, "Even I have the right to this house. On the order of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, how can the administration demolish this house? Where will I go? Where my children will live?"

'Accused has tarnished humanity'

While condemning the heinous act, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He (Pravesh) has tarnished humanity and committed an inhumane act. It is a crime for which even the strictest punishment is not enough, but I have given instructions to give the accused the strictest punishment...it should be a moral lesson to everyone. We won't spare him."