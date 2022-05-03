CM Stalin Asks People Of Tamil Nadu To Contribute For Sri Lanka Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Amid the ongoing socio-economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 3, Tuesday, asked the people of his state to contribute towards providing humanitarian relief material that will be sent to the island nation. It is pertinent to mention that the Tamil Nadu CM on April 29 introduced a resolution in the state assembly so as to provide financial aid to Sri Lanka. The resolution which was piloted by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo Stalin passed the floor test without any objection from the opposition's side. The CM Stalin government in collaboration with the opposition parties and the people of the state will soon send 40,000 tons of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka.

CM Stalin had previously demanded that the Union government should enable the state to send basics, like food grains, vegetables, and medications, from the Thoothukudi port to Tamils in northern and eastern Sri Lanka, as well as those who work in plantations and are suffering from the acute crisis. It is important to mention here that in order to help the Sri Lankan Tamils, CM Stalin flew to Delhi to seek permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing aid to the island nation.

External Affairs Ministry grants permission to Tamil Nadu CM & ensures help

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar wrote a letter to CM MK Stalin asking his government to co-ordinate with the central government in order to help the people of Sri Lanka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the country's High Commission in Sri Lanka will be happy to facilitate assistance on the lines proposed, he further remarked. "The relief material will be shared with GoSL to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a letter to CM Stalin.

CM Stalin expressed gratitude for the same and specially thanked EAM Jaishankar in a Twitter post. The Tamil Nadu CM said, "Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres."

A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting TN’s request to help the people of SL. Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres. pic.twitter.com/AKgLnfXVmo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 2, 2022

Sri Lankan crisis

The government of Sri Lanka is now struggling to fulfil the basic needs of its population of 22 million residents, owing to financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts. The island country is also dealing with a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, electricity, and gas shortages, prompting it to seek aid from friendly countries. Meanwhile, residents of the island country have been demonstrating for almost a month, demanding that the Rajapaksa family-led administration resign.

Image: AP, Facebook/M.K.STALIN